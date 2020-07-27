Local and international artists to honour Johnny Clegg in online concert
SA and international performers will pay tribute to legendary musician Johnny Clegg in a virtual concert on July 31. The event will celebrate Johnny’s life and legacy in music one year after his death.
Among the performers are Freshly Ground lead singer Zolani Mahola, Majozi, Johnny’s son Jesse, Sipho Mchunu and the Soweto Gospel Choir.
The concert, which can be streamed from anywhere in the world, was originally planned to be a live event in Johannesburg, but was moved to online platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
This picture was taken at the rehearsal for the upcoming online tribute event for my father . Excited to celebrate this day with some incredible performances from the country’s top artists. Join us at 8pm (SA time) on July 31st. Streamable from anywhere in the world and if you have a ticket you can rewatch any number of times for 8 days after the broadcast. Ticket link in my bio.
Jesse told Newzroom Afrika the past year has been a “challenging time” as the family still grieves his father's death.
“The last 12 months have been all about learning to adapt to a new dynamic. My family have gone through an incredibly difficult time, grieving and learning to cope with this loss.”
He said it brings him joy to know there are many people who still believe in Johnny’s message of love and unity.
“The one thing that gives me hope, pride and joy is the fact that there are still so many people who believe in my dad’s message and respect him, and who see his life as a beacon of what we can achieve as a people and as a country.”
The event will be broadcast at 8pm SAT and tickets can be purchased online.