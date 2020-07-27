Mandisa Nduna on sexual harassment on set: I’ve been groped, cornered, you name it!

Actress Mandisa Nduna has opened up about the sexual harassment she has suffered at the hands of unnamed directors, actors and even funders.

Mandisa took to Twitter to share her stories in solidarity with other actresses who have exposed perpetrators who have continued to violate them on production sets.

The actress wanted to make it clear the harassment they endured had nothing to do with what they were wearing at the time.

She said she spoke from personal experiences.

"I can tell you it’s not about how we dress on set or if we’re even interested in men at all. Predators don’t care. I’ve been harassed by directors, actors and even funders! Groped, cornered, you name it. You’re threatened with blacklisting if you make noise."