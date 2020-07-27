Mandisa Nduna on sexual harassment on set: I’ve been groped, cornered, you name it!
Actress Mandisa Nduna has opened up about the sexual harassment she has suffered at the hands of unnamed directors, actors and even funders.
Mandisa took to Twitter to share her stories in solidarity with other actresses who have exposed perpetrators who have continued to violate them on production sets.
The actress wanted to make it clear the harassment they endured had nothing to do with what they were wearing at the time.
She said she spoke from personal experiences.
"I can tell you it’s not about how we dress on set or if we’re even interested in men at all. Predators don’t care. I’ve been harassed by directors, actors and even funders! Groped, cornered, you name it. You’re threatened with blacklisting if you make noise."
I can tell you that it’s not about how we dress on set or if we’re even interested in men at all, predators don’t care. I’ve been harassed by directors, actors and even funders! Groped, cornered, you name it. You’re threatened with blacklisting if you make noise.— Mandisa Nduna sometimes (@ZuluMecca) July 22, 2020
Mandisa said actors, both female and male, were not oblivious to these acts happening on sets on which they have worked.
She said everyone, from crew to cast, was aware of the sexual harassment acts, but mostly opted to say nothing because they don't want to lose their jobs.
The actress went on to recount a particular incident that happened to her in 2014.
"I’ve tweeted about this experience before. I was sexually abused by an director back in 2014 or so. He asked everyone to leave the room and cornered me and groped me. When I told the producer, his wife, what happened, they decided not to pay me. We are not protected," she said.
I’ve tweeted about this experience before. I was sexually abused by an Director back in 2014 or so. He asked everyone to leave the room and cornered me and groped me. When I told the producer, his wife👀, what happened, they decided not to pay me. We are not protected.— Mandisa Nduna sometimes (@ZuluMecca) July 22, 2020