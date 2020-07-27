TshisaLIVE

Mandisa Nduna on sexual harassment on set: I’ve been groped, cornered, you name it!

27 July 2020 - 07:00
Mandisa Nduna has opened up about being sexually harassed on set.
Mandisa Nduna has opened up about being sexually harassed on set.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Mandisa Nduna has opened up about the sexual harassment she has suffered at the hands of unnamed directors, actors and even funders.

Mandisa took to Twitter to share her stories in solidarity with other actresses who have exposed perpetrators who have continued to violate them on production sets.

The actress wanted to make it clear the harassment they endured had nothing to do with what they were wearing at the time.

She said she spoke from personal experiences.

"I can tell you it’s not about how we dress on set or if we’re even interested in men at all. Predators don’t care. I’ve been harassed by directors, actors and even funders! Groped, cornered, you name it. You’re threatened with blacklisting if you make noise."

Mandisa said actors, both female and male, were not oblivious to these acts happening on sets on which they have worked.

She said everyone, from crew to cast, was aware of the sexual harassment acts, but mostly opted to say nothing because they don't want to lose their jobs.

Actor gets the boot from 'Lithapo' amid claims of sexual harassment

"He is no longer part of the production and the story is being rewritten."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The actress went on to recount a particular incident that happened to her in 2014.

"I’ve tweeted about this experience before. I was sexually abused by an director back in 2014 or so. He asked everyone to leave the room and cornered me and groped me. When I told the producer, his wife, what happened, they decided not to pay me. We are not protected," she said.

Nokuthula Mavuso on standing up to sexual harassment on set

One abusive co-worker can turn your dream job into your biggest nightmare.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lady Zamar: Imagine keeping quiet because your career depends on you not causing a scene!

"Sexual violations swept under the carpet for appearances or for careers. That’s our reality here."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zizo Tshwete opens up about sexual abuse: The trauma was literally blocked out of my mind

Zizo Tshwete said she was paralysed by fear after these incidents and constantly debated with herself on whether they were real or if anyone would ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE
  3. The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  5. Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X