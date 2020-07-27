DJ Euphonik on performing in Europe post Covid-19
A lot of artists would kill to be in DJ Euphonik aka Themba's shoes right now, as the DJ salvages 2020 with an impressive international line-up of gigs and he's super grateful to be able to do what he loves most.
Mzansi went through major groove withdrawal as they watched DJ Black Coffee play a set for a live crowd on the Greek island of Mykonos earlier this week. Black Coffee flew out of SA with Euphonik who couldn't wait to show off chilling on the beach, giving his fans a glimpse of what life after corona may be like.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nkosi painted a picture of the vibe of his recent international gig in which he shared the stage with Black Coffee and Italian DJ Angelo.
“The vibe is definitely not normal. You have to wear a mask everywhere you go and you’re not allowed to enter shops without a mask. The parties are mostly open air events, and the staff are all wearing PPE.
“At the airport you have to sign an indemnity form, which says you are fully aware of all the risks of Covid before you fly. And because all the places are opening up and recovering, the budgets are far lower and not the same as usual,” he said.
Africa is now dealing with the peak phase of the global pandemic. However Europe, which was one of the continents that were hit first by the virus after the breakout in China, is slowly recovering and attempting to regain normalcy.
Euphonik admitted it's been hard for artists globally because generally, the first three months of the year are slow for most of them, especially DJs, after the end-of-year festivities rush.
“Globally, the industry has been shutting down since mid-January so shows have really been slow globally, and in the South African context January, February and March are quiet months as we’ve just come out of the festive season. This means that 2020 has been a bad year generally and lockdown was the final nail in the coffin.
“So coming to Europe, was me trying to salvage the bit of 2020 that I could, which was a far better plan than sitting at home doing nothing and hoping for the best. Here we are able to move around, still under strict conditions, and hustle a bit, while doing some promo work and marketing ourselves to the world.”
Check out his impressive gig guide below: