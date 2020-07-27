DJ Euphonik on performing in Europe post Covid-19

A lot of artists would kill to be in DJ Euphonik aka Themba's shoes right now, as the DJ salvages 2020 with an impressive international line-up of gigs and he's super grateful to be able to do what he loves most.

Mzansi went through major groove withdrawal as they watched DJ Black Coffee play a set for a live crowd on the Greek island of Mykonos earlier this week. Black Coffee flew out of SA with Euphonik who couldn't wait to show off chilling on the beach, giving his fans a glimpse of what life after corona may be like.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nkosi painted a picture of the vibe of his recent international gig in which he shared the stage with Black Coffee and Italian DJ Angelo.

“The vibe is definitely not normal. You have to wear a mask everywhere you go and you’re not allowed to enter shops without a mask. The parties are mostly open air events, and the staff are all wearing PPE.

“At the airport you have to sign an indemnity form, which says you are fully aware of all the risks of Covid before you fly. And because all the places are opening up and recovering, the budgets are far lower and not the same as usual,” he said.