TshisaLIVE

'The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy'- Boity sparks debate with Christianity comments

27 July 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Boity Thulo split Twitter on religion, causing fierce debate.
Boity Thulo split Twitter on religion, causing fierce debate.
Image: Instagram/Boity/Ntsakisi Mathebula

Actress Boity Thulo caused a stir on social media this weekend with her thoughts on Christianity, sparking a fierce debate with actor Tumisho Masha.

The star has always been open about her views on religion and got tongues wagging again when she took to Twitter to claim that there was a lack of female voices in the Bible, which turned her away from the religion.

“You telling me that was a record of people’s holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana women to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye,” the star said.

She also claimed that the “Bible is the epitome of patriarchy”.

The singer, who underwent a journey to be a traditional healer several years ago, said Christianity had left her with more questions than answers.

“Look man, I’ve gone through the religious journey. Went to church. I read the book. Found little to no form of representation in there. Not race, barely gender, not a name, not much.”

Her comments caused a Twitter typhoon and actor Tumisho Masha responded by suggesting she “read it more thoroughly”, research some of the strong females in the Bible.

“Perhaps you should read it more thoroughly. Starting with Eve, Sarah, Esther, The Queen of Sheba, Ruth, Deborah, Mary mother of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well and many more that are mentioned. But quoting one or two scriptures out of context is misleading.”

He later told a follower that “the Bible is very robust and can withstand scrutiny”.

Actress Makgotso M also weighed in on the conversation, saying the Bible should be read in context.

Meanwhile, the debate among fans raged on, with some defending the star and others slamming her.

READ MORE

Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer

Boity didn't let him rest.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

Boity has a major reminder for ALL men!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Boity: Stop trying to send me to get reprimanded by white Jesus

Boity questioned who Abraham was and had Twitter in a huff.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE
  3. The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  5. Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X