'The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy'- Boity sparks debate with Christianity comments

Actress Boity Thulo caused a stir on social media this weekend with her thoughts on Christianity, sparking a fierce debate with actor Tumisho Masha.

The star has always been open about her views on religion and got tongues wagging again when she took to Twitter to claim that there was a lack of female voices in the Bible, which turned her away from the religion.

“You telling me that was a record of people’s holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana women to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye,” the star said.

She also claimed that the “Bible is the epitome of patriarchy”.