'The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy'- Boity sparks debate with Christianity comments
Actress Boity Thulo caused a stir on social media this weekend with her thoughts on Christianity, sparking a fierce debate with actor Tumisho Masha.
The star has always been open about her views on religion and got tongues wagging again when she took to Twitter to claim that there was a lack of female voices in the Bible, which turned her away from the religion.
“You telling me that was a record of people’s holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana women to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye,” the star said.
She also claimed that the “Bible is the epitome of patriarchy”.
Lol! The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy. Thoroughly. 🤷🏾♀️— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) July 26, 2020
The singer, who underwent a journey to be a traditional healer several years ago, said Christianity had left her with more questions than answers.
“Look man, I’ve gone through the religious journey. Went to church. I read the book. Found little to no form of representation in there. Not race, barely gender, not a name, not much.”
Her comments caused a Twitter typhoon and actor Tumisho Masha responded by suggesting she “read it more thoroughly”, research some of the strong females in the Bible.
“Perhaps you should read it more thoroughly. Starting with Eve, Sarah, Esther, The Queen of Sheba, Ruth, Deborah, Mary mother of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well and many more that are mentioned. But quoting one or two scriptures out of context is misleading.”
He later told a follower that “the Bible is very robust and can withstand scrutiny”.
Actress Makgotso M also weighed in on the conversation, saying the Bible should be read in context.
The same can be said about alot of other religions and other beliefs systems. The Bible is a document that has historical, political and economic context. It's important to read anything contextually and with understanding. And the lack thereof has lead to oppression.— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) July 26, 2020
Meanwhile, the debate among fans raged on, with some defending the star and others slamming her.
A public figure speaking on a subject she clearly has no idea about with such conviction, and you don't see nothing wrong with that? Celebrities are gonna drag yall straight to hell with them— Kgosi👑 (@kgosi_yaBakwena) July 26, 2020
Boitumelo don’t perish because of lack of knowledge and burn in eternal fire 🔥 educate yourself self.— ✊🏿Huncho✊🏿 (@kush_burner) July 26, 2020
When you die it will be you, Jesus and God. you’ll have to answer your sins. Accept Jesus and have eternal Life. You’ve got nothing to loose
Your narrow feminism won’t save u
Christians are the most disrespected people on this planet shem, we must be doing something right.— 18 AUG (@IyaziLuphe) July 26, 2020
Withdraw that statement, we are your fans we are Christians and you are a Sangoma but we have never provoked you with your beliefs. pic.twitter.com/sgdlmKmZC9— Becks (@Becks_Nation) July 27, 2020
There is nothing holy about the Bible. It is the epitome of white supremacy that was used to colonize the African. Without the Bible/Christianity Africa could not have been colonized. The Bible is not a book of God. It is an indoctrinated book— Bestyb (@Bestyb11) July 26, 2020
The 1st lesson of the game (life)is to never disrespect GOD! 2day I think you driving through that route be careful pic.twitter.com/CBAiRkSnbg— Rekwele (@Rekwele1) July 26, 2020
Bitter people blaming the Bible for their misfortunes, people read the Bible but they do not study it, and no matter how Good it is, if you don't like it and you've convinced yourself is bad, you can never see its goodness, it's all in the mind and not the Book!— Zealot Titusson (@zealot_titusson) July 27, 2020