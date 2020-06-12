Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'
As the country mourns the death of Tshegofatso Pule, rapper Boity has added her voice against the scourge of femicide in SA, with a stern reminder to men in the country.
Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday, after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant.
Angered at the increasing cases of femicide in SA, Boity took to Twitter and demanded that men stop killing women.
In a tweet addressed to all men, Boity reminded them that they do not own any woman's body and are not superior to females.
Boity also explained how no woman owed any man her life, and asked men to listen when a woman says no.
Dear Men. All Men.— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 11, 2020
YOU DO NOT OWN OUR BODIES. YOU ARE NOT SUPERIOR BEINGS. WE DO NOT OWE YOU OUR LIVES. WE DO NOT COME FROM YOUR FUCKIN RIB. NO MEANS NO! STOP KILLING US!
Regards
Basadi.
The Bakae hitmaker clapped back at those who were part of the “not all men brigade”, telling them to “go jump off the highest cliff”.
She also responded to those who claimed women were sitting on their beds and acting like feminists.
“Why don’t men stop raping and killing us instead of being trash and tweeting out their a** like you’re doing now?!" she told a follower.
If you’re offended, you’re clearly a gamors that needs to be kicked off that cliff! 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/uuJeCJW9Vs— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 11, 2020
Boity was not the only female celeb to lash out against femicide in SA. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently questioned what it would take for the country to rise up.
“I wonder who our George Floyd as SA women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough. I am sad that a pregnant woman hung from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera. I don't know. I'm sad.”