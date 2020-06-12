TshisaLIVE

Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

12 June 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity shared her anger about femicide in SA.
Boity shared her anger about femicide in SA.
Image: Boity/Instagram

As the country mourns the death of Tshegofatso Pule, rapper Boity has added her voice against the scourge of femicide in SA, with a stern reminder to men in the country.

Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday, after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant.

Angered at the increasing cases of femicide in SA, Boity took to Twitter and demanded that men stop killing women.

In a tweet addressed to all men, Boity reminded them that they do not own any woman's body and are not superior to females.

Boity also explained how no woman owed any man her life, and asked men to listen when a woman says no.

The Bakae hitmaker clapped back at those who were part of the “not all men brigade”, telling them to “go jump off the highest cliff”.

She also responded to those who claimed women were sitting on their beds and acting like feminists.

“Why don’t men stop raping and killing us instead of being trash and tweeting out their a** like you’re doing now?!" she told a follower.

Boity was not the only female celeb to lash out against femicide in SA. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently questioned what it would take for the country to rise up.

“I wonder who our George Floyd as SA women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough. I am sad that a pregnant woman hung from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera. I don't know. I'm sad.”

MORE

Boity to silence doubt about her rap skills with back-to-back hits!

"Today Boity is a platinum-selling artist signed to an international label. That is proof that anything is possible."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Anga Makubalo responds to claims celebs endorse products they don’t even use

The actor and musician defended his latest deal with Huawei.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Rami Chuene slams privileged people: 'Alcohol abuse is everybody’s problem'

Rami had no time for "elite alcoholics" who were mocking people waiting in long queues for booze.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Kaybee gets dragged for telling people to rather save than spend money on alcohol

Prince Kaybee said people should buy what they can afford and not borrow or go into debt to buy alcohol.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Levels! TT Mbha buys his five-year-old daughter an apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love! TshisaLIVE
  3. Gareth Cliff on #BLM 'cancel culture': They will take away everything TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi stands firm, tells SA to 'direct your anger towards the government' TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans in mourning over Masasa 'Scandal!' exit, but here's what she'll be doing ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X