AKA: If you think celebs are the reason why ANC is in power, you're delusional

AKA has clapped back at a tweep who insinuated that celebrities that campaigned for the ANC during elections are to blame for the ruling party's mishaps and several corruption allegations.

AKA, who helped promote the ANC alongside other celebs, was mentioned by a tweep who partially blamed him for all the wrong the ANC has done in Mzansi.

The tweep reasoned that AKA and his celeb colleagues had no right to complain about ANC because they helped the political party get votes and therefore power.

AKA hit back.

"If you think celebrities are the reason the ANC is in power you’re delusional," he said.