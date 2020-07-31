TshisaLIVE

'Too dark': Get it out of your vocab, says Busiswa on colourism

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
31 July 2020 - 14:00
Busiswa hit back at the suggestion her feet were 'too dark'.
Busiswa hit back at the suggestion her feet were 'too dark'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Award-winning muso Busiswa is not here for people telling her she is “too dark”, leaving a critic dizzy with a stinging clapback this week.

The star is out here living her best life after showing off her incredible body transformation, but was interrupted this week by a follower who said that her feet were “too dark” in a video she posted.

Busiswa was not here for the criticism and explained that she was wearing lace socks which made her feet appear darker.

And while she was at it, she told the fan to stop with the colourism.

“Also get terms like ‘too dark’ out of your vocabulary,” she said.

The star had the internet in a mess recently when she showed off her new look, leading to some claiming that she was “leaving Team Thick behind”.

Busiswa responded, saying: “you trying to tell me I’m not thick?!”

In a video the singer shared that she had been gyming like a champ since lockdown.

“With it being lockdown, I had a lot of time inside, working out. I actually bought a treadmill last year and I have actually been using it.”

The star made headlines early last year when she was body shamed for posing in lingerie.

She tackled haters head-on and said she was not phased by their comments.

“Truth is I never thought I would do something like that being plus-size and all. Well now it's done and I feel invincible. I'm emotionally stable now from all the body-shaming,” she explained.

READ MORE

Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap

Others claimed she was an actress getting into a role and denied that she was wearing black face.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Pearl Thusi: People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation

'Colonialism and apartheid were successful in their quest, because we're still fighting each other'
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm, after her comments on former Destiny’s Child band ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff' TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG TshisaLIVE
  5. Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X