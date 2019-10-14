Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate
Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her comments on former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland's looks.
At the weekend, Mdoda suggested that Rowland was not as good looking as many people believed. This after TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo said she was the prettiest member of Destiny's Child.
Kelly Rowland could lowkey be the best looking one in DC...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 12, 2019
In a now deleted tweet, Mdoda said Rowland only “looks amazing with makeup”, adding that she had “receipts”.
She went on to share a picture of Kelly with and without makeup.
Her comments did not sit well with social media users, many of whom questioned her stance on beauty after being a Miss SA judge.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
Anele Mdoda though 🙄🙄— Tich Ray (@TichRay) October 12, 2019
How exactly is she a Miss SA judge if she reckons that make-up-less Kelly doesn’t look good? pic.twitter.com/acltp2PYOs
What’s even more disappointing about this failed attempt at “receipts” is that Anele is a pageant judge. Makes one really think if she’s applying this problematic school of thought in that process too. https://t.co/zm13j0WYIl— Gravitas (@Afika_Lulo) October 12, 2019
It was so unnecessary, Kelly looked damn fine🔥 either way, those tweets say more about her and how she really feels about herself than anything else. So sad.— Nombuso (@missmpanza_) October 12, 2019
Anele’s tweet is super weird. Made even weirder by the fact that make-up free Kelly Rowland looks really, really good in the “evidence” Anele has of her looking clapped— Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) October 12, 2019
Right!???! A whole influential person saying that in such a vulnerable society. I’m not one to comment in twars but this one really got to me cause colourism is such a sensitive topic in Black society.— Mrs Girlfriend (@thinamelane) October 12, 2019
Responding to the criticism, Anele clapped back at those who tackled her, saying she never said Rowland wasn't pretty, just not the prettiest in the group.
“Read to understand,” she added.
Then you didn’t get what the fight with him was about.He said I don’t deserve to judge Miss SA because I don’t look a certain way. Let’s come to today. I didn’t say Kelly is not pretty, I said she is not the prettiest in DC in reply to a tweet. Read to understand not to slay mama https://t.co/lWUKyYKtD9— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 12, 2019
In the flesh baby girl. Nawe remove yours to have an opinion since that’s your currency. Ako ne nwele kum ke 💋💋💋💋 https://t.co/jdCRqnTYye pic.twitter.com/MWT3wy7FKf— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 12, 2019
Exactly what I said but now I want them to be angry. It beats being bored. What twitter people forget is they can’t do ANYTHING to me. Like nothing 😂 https://t.co/i2wE6iIRWh— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 12, 2019
Kamaaaan Kelly has one hot song and a that collab with David Guetta but this was never about talent. She has natural swag over B but she is not the prettiest DC member. https://t.co/y6CfXfaSih— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 12, 2019