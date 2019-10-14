TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate

14 October 2019 - 09:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Anele Mdoda sparked debate with her comments.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele YouTube

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her comments on former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland's looks.

At the weekend, Mdoda suggested that Rowland was not as good looking as many people believed. This after TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo said she was the prettiest member of Destiny's Child. 

In a now deleted tweet, Mdoda said Rowland only “looks amazing with makeup”, adding that she had “receipts”.

She went on to share a picture of Kelly with and without makeup.

Her comments did not sit well with social media users, many of whom questioned her stance on beauty after being a Miss SA judge.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

Responding to the criticism, Anele clapped back at those who tackled her, saying she never said Rowland wasn't pretty, just not the prettiest in the group.

“Read to understand,” she added.

