Black Coffee wants fans to focus on more important things amid romance rumours

DJ Black Coffee has shrugged off speculation about his love life, suggesting fans focus on more important things.

The star's name dominated social media on Wednesday after UK reality star Alexandra Cane tagged the DJ in a post.

“Ready for a caffeine overdose @realblackcoffee," the former Love Island star wrote.

Black Coffee responded to the post in Greek, translating to “let's go”. Alexandra responded with an emoji sticking out its tongue.

The SA DJ is currently in Greece as part of the European leg of his world tour.

While social media was flooded with speculation from users that the pair may be an item, Black Coffee took to Twitter to try to bring attention to more weighty matters.

Posting a picture of the Zimbabwean flag, Black Coffee said users should “put the same energy” INTO the reported crisis.

Zimbabwe made headlines across the globe this week after reports that citizens face arrest for protesting against alleged corruption in the government. Among those arrested was award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, who called for the for the release of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono. She was later released on bail, according to Al Jazeera.