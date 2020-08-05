IN MEMES | Can anyone decipher what Mohato of 'Gomora' is saying vele?
Veteran actor Ernest Msibi, of Yizo Yizo fame as Chester, recently joined Gomora, and viewers can't get enough of his unique gangster lingo even though they can hardly understand what he's saying.
The former Uzalo actor has made a habit of leaving viewers asking for more of his made-up lingo. In his Uzalo days, he made phrases like “life is botepo” (which means life is good) popular among many other catch phrases.
Now in Gomora fans are eating up his lingo, despite the fact that they usually need subtitles to understand him. Even though he often has a serious face while saying these phrases, most viewers find it hilarious because without the subtitles it all sounds like gibberish.
Someone Give Ernest Msibi His Flowers.— Mo'urice Monroe 🅴 (@Czar_Mo) August 5, 2020
One Simply Can't Script This. 🔥
Suka Emabhozeni 🤞🏽🙅🏽♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Us0GOiVlD4
The veteran actor has impressed in every role he's played in his more than two decades long career, and fans are hoping he gets to stay for a while on Gomora.
More than his lingo, Mohato has managed to shake things up - not only is he Gladys' brother but he and Sonto have history.
Fans have concluded that Sonto and Mohato had an entanglement situation before he went to prison, and they can't wait to see how Sonto will handle him once she recovers from the bullet wound he gave her.
Check out memes below.
Who else laughs every time he speaks? I wish #gomoramzansi finds a way to keep him😭, this guy gives me life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rHjAIFHXpV— Mo (@_MoYaSelabe) July 30, 2020
Thank God for subtitles, ngoba yoohhh pic.twitter.com/DWVVFo9ocV— Clementine Mazibuko (@Clementinny) August 4, 2020
I don't like the way Mohato and his crew are making MaZet look weak #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/ietyeJeVs2— Pikolomzi•Xhosa🇿🇦 (@PEEKAY_Mab) August 4, 2020
I need myself a dictionary for Mohato's vocab.😩#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/MnZHasra9q— #OhNana (@LIKHONACOLOGU) August 3, 2020
Mohato writes his own scripts #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/1HorR67nV9— CESC FABREGAS (@ShabaMebza1) August 3, 2020
Mohato is a whole mood 😂😂#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/4lLaEqynOA— m.arc.i.a 🏳️🌈💜 (@MarciaBhoodoo) July 29, 2020
Mohato's vocabulary😂😂😂🤭#GomoraMzansi #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/AY02AJPQuF— Mthetho Nojekwa (@MthethoNojekwa) August 3, 2020
The Way Mohato addresses his Gun😂😂🤞🙌#gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Swv0qPJnHX— Iamlimited🇿🇦✍️ (@KevinMuravha) August 3, 2020
That time London became the newest member of Mohato's team. #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/2VVfIrgMkh— Gomora Mzansi Magic (@GomoraMzansi) August 4, 2020