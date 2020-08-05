TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Can anyone decipher what Mohato of 'Gomora' is saying vele?

05 August 2020 - 18:00
Veteran actor Ernest Msibi plays Mohato in 'Gomora'.
Veteran actor Ernest Msibi plays Mohato in 'Gomora'.
Image: Via Mzanis Magic

Veteran actor Ernest Msibi, of Yizo Yizo fame as Chester, recently joined Gomora, and viewers can't get enough of his unique gangster lingo even though they can hardly understand what he's saying.

The former Uzalo actor has made a habit of leaving viewers asking for more of his made-up lingo. In his Uzalo days, he made phrases like “life is botepo” (which means life is good) popular among many other catch phrases.

Now in Gomora fans are eating up his lingo, despite the fact that they usually need subtitles to understand him. Even though he often has a serious face while saying these phrases, most viewers find it hilarious because without the subtitles it all sounds like gibberish.

The veteran actor has impressed in every role he's played in his more than two decades long career, and fans are hoping he gets to stay for a while on Gomora.

More than his lingo, Mohato has managed to shake things up -  not only is he Gladys' brother but he and Sonto have history.

Fans have concluded that Sonto and Mohato had an entanglement situation before he went to prison, and they can't wait to see how Sonto will handle him once she recovers from the bullet wound he gave her.

Check out memes below.

Fans can’t get over 'Gomora's' Zodwa wanting an 'entanglement' with Melusi!

The fact that Zodwa saw Melusi and thought immediately of "tlof-tlof" was hilarious!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Zolisa Xaluva on toxic parenting: Don’t let your pain reflect in the way you raise your child

Zolisa dishes on playing Melusi on 'Gomora'.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'Gomora’s' Robert Mpisi talks candidly about London: He's a troublemaker

"I believe that it is possible for guys like Lindo to be rehabilitated and redeem themselves," Robert said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Connie Chiume on being shook to know aboSonto exist in real life

"Sonto is such a layered woman. One minute she's praying and the next she's in the back office counting money from hijacking profits.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X