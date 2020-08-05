IN MEMES | Can anyone decipher what Mohato of 'Gomora' is saying vele?

Veteran actor Ernest Msibi, of Yizo Yizo fame as Chester, recently joined Gomora, and viewers can't get enough of his unique gangster lingo even though they can hardly understand what he's saying.

The former Uzalo actor has made a habit of leaving viewers asking for more of his made-up lingo. In his Uzalo days, he made phrases like “life is botepo” (which means life is good) popular among many other catch phrases.

Now in Gomora fans are eating up his lingo, despite the fact that they usually need subtitles to understand him. Even though he often has a serious face while saying these phrases, most viewers find it hilarious because without the subtitles it all sounds like gibberish.