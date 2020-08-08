TshisaLIVE

Samthing Soweto and Zola collabs: here’s what you can expect from Cassper’s upcoming album

08 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Cassper Nyovest is back at it: album set to release this September.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Ahead of the release of his latest album, rapper Cassper Nyovest has teased fans about the upcoming collaborations with Samthing Soweto, Zola 7 and other artists.

Cassper took to Twitter to share the excitement of his forthcoming album to be released on September 11.

The album Any Minute Now is named after his wait for the birth of his son.

He took to Twitter this week to share deets about the album, including two big-name features.

The album is expected to feature musicians Zola 7 and Samthing Soweto. Cassper shared clips of him working on the album, including the #StanMoment he had with Zola 7.

The star says that working with his idol “was something else”.

“Y’all don’t even understand!!! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this record I’m doing with Zola!!! At this point, this album has surpassed my expectations!!! Mo ke modimo fela! I’m just experience it nje, watching it happen. I’m not in control any more,” said Cassper.

He said the rest of the album was just as good.

“The guest features on my album did not come here to play big dawg! Everybody killed it! I’m left with four artists and then we just shut the door. Then it’s just mixing and mastering for a week, up then we submit! September 11 is just around the corner. Can’t wait for y’all to hear #AMN,”

Fans shared their excitement with the Doc Shebeleza star, anticipating the release of the album.




