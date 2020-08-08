Samthing Soweto and Zola collabs: here’s what you can expect from Cassper’s upcoming album

Ahead of the release of his latest album, rapper Cassper Nyovest has teased fans about the upcoming collaborations with Samthing Soweto, Zola 7 and other artists.

Cassper took to Twitter to share the excitement of his forthcoming album to be released on September 11.

The album Any Minute Now is named after his wait for the birth of his son.

He took to Twitter this week to share deets about the album, including two big-name features.

The album is expected to feature musicians Zola 7 and Samthing Soweto. Cassper shared clips of him working on the album, including the #StanMoment he had with Zola 7.

The star says that working with his idol “was something else”.

“Y’all don’t even understand!!! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this record I’m doing with Zola!!! At this point, this album has surpassed my expectations!!! Mo ke modimo fela! I’m just experience it nje, watching it happen. I’m not in control any more,” said Cassper.