'Corruption is never a victimless crime': Prince Kaybee

With all the political drama going on, Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of the disenfranchised.

The award-winning musician took to Twitter to criticise the government for ignoring the needs of the poor.

Kaybee is known for using Twitter as his personal diary and claimed corruption is a crime with human casualties.

“I think corruption is never victimless. It’s the reason why taps ran dry in villages, why people die in potholed roads, why there is no food [on] the plates of the poor, why medical supplies in hospitals are blocked and why kids are denied education,” he said.