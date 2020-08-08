TshisaLIVE

'Corruption is never a victimless crime': Prince Kaybee

08 August 2020 - 11:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Prince Kaybee says corruption is at the heart of South Africa's problems.
With all the political drama going on, Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of the disenfranchised.  

The award-winning musician took to Twitter to criticise the government for ignoring the needs of the poor.

Kaybee is known for using Twitter as his personal diary and claimed corruption is a crime with human casualties.

“I think corruption is never victimless. It’s the reason why taps ran dry in villages, why people die in potholed roads, why there is no food [on] the plates of the poor, why medical supplies in hospitals are blocked and why kids are denied education,” he said.

His comments come just days after comedian Thenjiwe Moseley took to Instagram to slammed corruption and said that more people would die of poverty, than Covid-1.

“The truth of the matter is most of us will be killed by poverty. Uyadela wena one tender nawe osebenzela uHulumeni. Thina nje o No work No pay sivika indlala more than Covid-19. As a parent will you tell your children the truth?” she asked.

Maphorisa wants an end to the lockdown: 'Why should we die broke?'

"The truth of the matter is most of us will be killed by poverty."
1 week ago

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
