'Corruption is never a victimless crime': Prince Kaybee
With all the political drama going on, Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of the disenfranchised.
The award-winning musician took to Twitter to criticise the government for ignoring the needs of the poor.
Kaybee is known for using Twitter as his personal diary and claimed corruption is a crime with human casualties.
“I think corruption is never victimless. It’s the reason why taps ran dry in villages, why people die in potholed roads, why there is no food [on] the plates of the poor, why medical supplies in hospitals are blocked and why kids are denied education,” he said.
I think Corruption is never victimless!— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 31, 2020
His comments come just days after comedian Thenjiwe Moseley took to Instagram to slammed corruption and said that more people would die of poverty, than Covid-1.
“The truth of the matter is most of us will be killed by poverty. Uyadela wena one tender nawe osebenzela uHulumeni. Thina nje o No work No pay sivika indlala more than Covid-19. As a parent will you tell your children the truth?” she asked.