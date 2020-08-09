WATCH | Here's why Somizi's convinced English never loved him!

While Somizi made his acting debut on Sarafina! and travelled the world with the iconic musical, he recently realised that he had been butchering the lyrics to one of the hit tracks.

And, it's all because English never loved us.

"There was a song I was singing this morning and I thought all along I was singing it wrong. It was from Sarafina! the stage play and it was the opening song. I did Sarafina! for five years and we travelled all over the world Asia, America, Europe, Australia..."

Somgaga went on to sing the track so he could better illustrate how he had been butchering the track all these years with such confidence.

Lol!