TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: It’s acting

Music mogul Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has weighed in on outrage over the latest episode of Uyajola 99, claiming the hit reality show was fake and those on it were just “acting”.

The show, based on the American TV series Cheaters and hosted by rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, caused a stir over the weekend when a contestant was restrained on the show, seemingly against his will.

The incident, though not new to the show, left many angry. Among them were actress Nokuthula Mavuso and footballer Jabu Mahlangu.

Taking to Twitter, Nokuthula said she hoped someone sues Moja Love, which airs the show, for the "abuse".

“They have no right to hold him against his will. None whatsoever. He’s committed no crime. They’re not law enforcement. He’s well within his right to refuse to be touched or filmed.”

Sharing a video of the incident, Jabu wrote: “I did ask last week if this allowed in SA? How can someone feel when one of your family members is manhandled like this?”