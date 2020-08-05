TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: It’s acting
Music mogul Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has weighed in on outrage over the latest episode of Uyajola 99, claiming the hit reality show was fake and those on it were just “acting”.
The show, based on the American TV series Cheaters and hosted by rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, caused a stir over the weekend when a contestant was restrained on the show, seemingly against his will.
The incident, though not new to the show, left many angry. Among them were actress Nokuthula Mavuso and footballer Jabu Mahlangu.
Taking to Twitter, Nokuthula said she hoped someone sues Moja Love, which airs the show, for the "abuse".
“They have no right to hold him against his will. None whatsoever. He’s committed no crime. They’re not law enforcement. He’s well within his right to refuse to be touched or filmed.”
Sharing a video of the incident, Jabu wrote: “I did ask last week if this allowed in SA? How can someone feel when one of your family members is manhandled like this?”
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Moja Love for comment on the criticism, and this article will be updated once it is received.
TK responded to Jabu’s post, claiming it was clearly fake and the man was acting.
“This show is fake. Never. Even the vulnerable have family who can protect them. It’s acting, all of this. Generally we can’t allow such violent conduct. It’s very wrong,” he said.
He joked that should anyone even try it with those he cared for, he would step in and sort out the bodyguards.
Moja Love defended itself from similar claims in June, when it was accused of selling criminality as entertainment. The outrage came when a bodyguard forcefully held back some participants on the show.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE at the time, Moja Love head of production Bokani Moyo said security on the show were “managing a situation”.
Moyo said: “Uyajola 99 is a reality show with unpredictable situations. The security personnel on the show are professionals who are trained. With regards to this particular episode, they were controlling and managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further.”