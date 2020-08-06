Master KG says no foul play in removal of 'Jerusalema' on YouTube
The removal of Master KG’s much loved hit song Jerusalema on YouTube left some fans suspecting foul play, but the musician quickly killed the rumour, saying it was due to technical glitches.
Sorry Guys There Is Some Technical Issues Regarding Jerusalema Video On Yotube..It Will Be Back Asap🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #bringbackjerusalema— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 5, 2020
The global favourite had raked in more than 60 million views on YouTube since its release in December 2019. The musician and his fans have said they were on a mission to get it to 100 million before the end of the year.
60 Million Views...I think Jerusalema will do 100 million in less than a year Do you believe???🙏🙏🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/6VNHIyTxK5— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 2, 2020
Lovers of dance music from countries including Namibia, Italy and SA flooded social media to share videos taking part in the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. The song has been hailed for its ability to unite people across races and borders.
Master KG told TshisaLIVE that the success of Jerusalema reminds him of an all-time dance classic, Macarena.
These are some of the responses shared on Twitter:
Master KG was going for 100 Million views!!!#BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/tAR1xcNByJ— A K H O N A 🇿🇦 (@akhona_mgabile) August 5, 2020
What if they bring it back with 0 views.. Ba hlanya they will watch it 50 million times we want it back #BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/hTGcAYfTk7— ke_taba 🇮🇹 (@Paseka_Tshani1) August 6, 2020
We want it back. Quick in a hurry. Because As a country we're looking forward to reach 100M views by December Asidlali.💥✨#BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/IJmCW9XZmH— ☀️🌿Ayanda✨ ❤️ (@ayanda_yandiey_) August 5, 2020
#BringBackJerusalema— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) August 5, 2020
We want it, and it shall be brought back.
This is our Master we are talking about, our Master that has the world on its feet.
They won't succeed, we will protect him.
Damn we want to see it reach 100 million in peace pic.twitter.com/2BiJCEjt2x
Listen here chief.. Fix those issues cause we want that song back with immediate effect. And we want it with those 60+ million viewers. We don't want stories. #BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/0ZE0GntWbI— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 5, 2020
Haibo why its only jerusalema having some technical problem or is because is now bigger than Youtube #BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/2sOg2H15fB— Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) August 6, 2020
Comrades... Tonight's Nightshift Twitter is very clear. The haters think they winning! They took down Jerusalema on @YouTube with 50+ million viewers. We want it back! #BringBackJerusalema pic.twitter.com/HQeuYlO5pq— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 5, 2020
@MasterKGsa Even if that video can start from 0 views we will take it to 100Million views by December. Ba sa re tlwaela. #BringBackJerusalema— Sticky Joe (@TlotliDichabe) August 6, 2020