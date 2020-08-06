Master KG says no foul play in removal of 'Jerusalema' on YouTube

Lovers of dance music from countries including Namibia, Italy and SA flooded social media to share videos taking part in the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. The song has been hailed for its ability to unite people across races and borders.

Master KG told TshisaLIVE that the success of Jerusalema reminds him of an all-time dance classic, Macarena.

These are some of the responses shared on Twitter: