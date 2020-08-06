TshisaLIVE

Master KG says no foul play in removal of 'Jerusalema' on YouTube

06 August 2020 - 09:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Master KG and Nomcebo created the global hit 'Jerusalema'.
Master KG and Nomcebo created the global hit 'Jerusalema'.
Image: Instagram/Nomcebo Zikode

The removal of Master KG’s much loved hit song Jerusalema on YouTube left some fans suspecting foul play, but the musician quickly killed the rumour, saying it was due to technical glitches. 

The global favourite had raked in more than 60 million views on YouTube since its release in December 2019. The musician and his fans have said they were on a mission to get it to 100 million before the end of the year.

Lovers of dance music from countries including Namibia, Italy and SA flooded social media to share videos taking part in the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. The song has been hailed for its ability to unite people across races and borders.

Master KG told TshisaLIVE that the success of Jerusalema reminds him of an all-time dance classic, Macarena.

These are some of the responses shared on Twitter:

READ MORE

Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG

... And Mzansi agrees: It’s not too late!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Master KG and Nomcebo appointed as ambassadors to the world by Nathi Mthethwa

Lebo said Master KG "does not deserve to have his achievement hijacked" by the minister.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Master KG hits back at calls for him to stop shouting 'Wanitwa mos' in every song

"I know it can be annoying but it works for me hlee.." Master KG said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X