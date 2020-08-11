Zodwa opens 'fraud case' against ex-bae

When approached for comment, Zodwa said she had opened a case of fraud against Vusi and would serve him with a letter of demand.

"The police said I should not comment on the matter. I have a letter of demand for defrauding me," she said.

Vusi's lawyer, Thenjiwe Mpanza, told TshisaLIVE she was not aware of a fraud case being opened against her client.

"To my knowledge, no fraud case has been opened against my client. No letter of demand has been served on our firm or my client. We have been asked to furnish her (Zodwa) with our contact details and have done so."