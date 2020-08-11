TshisaLIVE

Zodwa opens 'fraud case' against ex-bae

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
11 August 2020 - 15:00
Zodwa Wabantu told TshisaLIVEshe was serving her ex-bae with a letter of demand.
Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has apparently opened a case of fraud against her former boyfriend Vusi Ngubane for allegedly using her name in a business deal, a claim his legal team have denied.

The star made headlines on Monday after she took to social media to claim Vusi had used her name to get an endorsement deal on a vehicle. Zodwa also claimed she gave Vusi several expensive items, and demanded they be returned.

When approached for comment, Zodwa said she had opened a case of fraud against Vusi and would serve him with a letter of demand.

"The police said I should not comment on the matter. I have a letter of demand for defrauding me," she said.

Vusi's lawyer, Thenjiwe Mpanza, told TshisaLIVE she was not aware of a fraud case being opened against her client.

"To my knowledge, no fraud case has been opened against my client. No letter of demand has been served on our firm or my client. We have been asked to furnish her (Zodwa) with our contact details and have done so."

