OPINION | Preference or paedophile: where does Zodwa Wabantu’s love for Ben 10s fall?

Zodwa Wabantu took to social media and proudly shouted, “Yah ... I'm a paedophile ... I'm a predator, I eat children,” — and she mostly didn't get called out for it because she's woman.

That doesn't sit well with me at all, and I know I'm not the only one.

Zodwa Wabantu is a liberated, free-spirited woman and I adore her “I don't give a f***" stance on most things in life. That's why I mostly take the things she says on social media with a pinch of salt. She's often a breath of fresh air in the company of these tailored, fake celebs.

But haai, listening to her proudly shout that creeped me TF out. Here's the video: