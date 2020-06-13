TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's why this woman's monologue on #BLM drew praise from Trevor Noah & Atandwa Kani

13 June 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
A monologue by a Black Lives Matter supporter has gone viral and earned the creator an invitation to Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show.

Kimberly Jones weighed in on “wealthy black people” condemning the rioting and looting, and those who claimed that the best way to protest was to hit businesses in the pocket.

She said that she supported both and broke down how each march had protesters, looters and rioters.

Kimberly said the focus should not be on what was vandalised and looted but rather on why they were behaving that way.

“We need to question why. Why are people that poor. Why are people so broke? Why are they so food and clothing insecure, that their only shot is walking through a broken glass window to get what they need."

She also addressed those who claimed the looters should just pull themselves out of the economic hole and work hard for what they want.

Her comments were shared widely and praised by many, including Trevor Noah, Atandwa Kani and actor Dingaan Mokebe. The three also encouraged their fans to watch the video.

Trevor not only shared the video with his 10.6 million Twitter followers but also said he would love to have her on his late night show.

