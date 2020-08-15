Linda Mtoba calls out 'jealous' hater: 'You too will be loved one day'
Actress Linda Mtoba has called out haters after sharing what her husband got her and baby “bean” for Women’s Day.
The star often shares her personal life and opinions on Twitter, and is no stranger to defending herself on social media.
Her latest run in with trolls came after she tweeted on Women's Day that she had received flowers from her hubby.
Though the tweet seemed innocent, it soon took a turn when a user asked how it concerned them.
Linda didn’t take kindly to the comment, and called the critic “jealous”.
She assured the follower they would be loved one day.
Vele uvume ukuthi unomona oe. Straight 😂— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) August 9, 2020
Nawe uyothandwa ngelinye ilanga yezwa💋
Earlier this year the star defended herself when she was dragged for posting a picture of her helper on social media.
“I literally take pics of Emma all the time. She’s on my snaps. She likes it. She’s a part of my family and an important part at that. Of course, I’ll treat her like family. If it were my mom doing [it], I would’ve done the same thing,”
“People like to regard those who help them in the home like they aren’t family. She’s my family,” said the star