Linda Mtoba explains why she feels 'odd' posting about her happiness during these dark times

10 June 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Linda Mtoba is candid about her feels as the world digests recent #BLM protests.
Linda Mtoba is candid about her feels as the world digests recent #BLM protests.
Image: Linda Mtoba's Instagram

Covid-19 and all the other issues the world has been dealing with have been hard to digest for many, including actress Linda Mtoba.

The actress took to her TL  to admit to her fans that all the emotionally straining news in the world has affected her but that her baby girl, Bean, was her ray of sunshine.

I’m feeling very at odd about posting on social media when there’s so much going on in the world. I post Bean because she lights up my life and currently it’s full of darkness, it’s a little hard for me to just a share happy picture,” Linda said.

The actress, who is also and influencer who gets paid to promote some products on her social media, added that the current atmosphere made it harder to just post.

However her fans have asked her to continue to share her sunshine because seeing Bean on the TL brings joy to many others on the social media streets.

And, who wouldn't want to see adorable little Bean anyway? So precious!

