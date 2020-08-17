Ayanda Thabethe slams Rasta for botched Bob Mabena portrait

The internet was soon flooded with images and videos of his painting.

As users weighed in on the portrait, Ayanda made it clear she was gatvol of always seeing Rasta get coverage when many other talented artists were ignored.

“I hate that they keep covering this guy and giving him airtime. We have so many talented artists who are serious about their craft and not these gimmicks,” she said.

The actress and TV personality said it was “annoying” to always see Rasta, and hit back at claims that he was just working hard to stay relevant.

“Imagine people covering a story of your loved one being painted by this guy, but he is busy painting the wrong person intentionally. Argh, he irritates me.”

TV personality Claire Mawisa felt the same way and said “Rasta should no longer be allowed near funerals.”

“It's become a running joke in this country. The attention he gets from media, as a side show to the main event, is starting to feel insensitive for those who are grieving.”

Actress Zenande Mfenyana made it known that she did not want Rasta at her funeral, and Portia Gumede said Rasta should keep his crayons away from her.