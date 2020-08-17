TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your morning

17 August 2020 - 09:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni brought the moves to the dance floor.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is the latest to join in on the now-global Jerusalema challenge.

At the weekend the minister shared a video of himself with “his boys” dancing to Master KG's hit track Jerusalema.

Dubbed the next Ayy Macarena craze, the song has sparked a global dance challenge frenzy.

All around the world, people, including health care workers, metro police officers and priests, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge.

Mboweni's video has so far been viewed more than 200,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 retweets and been liked more than 10,000 times.

The video also got a stamp of approval from Mastser KG, who retweeted it.

Watch the video below.

