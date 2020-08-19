Florence Masebe: I speak about my shooting to remind my attackers they failed
Veteran actress Florence Masebe hit back at tweeps telling her how to feel after she again opened up about being shot at more than 40 times.
Florence took to Twitter on the anniversary of the shooting this week to share her feelings about the significant event. She said she was celebrating her survival and counting her blessings.
“There will come a time when I no longer remember what happened to me on this day in 1999. The scars are a beautiful reminder of what did not happen. I did not die. I am here,” she said.
There will come a time when I no longer remember what happened to me on this day in 1999. The scars are a beautiful reminder of what did not happen. I did not die. I am here.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) August 18, 2020
She said she opened up about the shooting to remind her attackers that they had not got the better of her.
“I speak about my shooting on this day to remind the losers who wanted me dead that they failed and I’m still here. Still loud. Still me. Take that!”
According to reports at the time, Florence was shot outside her home in 1999 and was allegedly on a hit list which included fellow Generations actor Sello Maake ka Ncube.
Although she was flooded with support from fans, there were one or two followers who weighed in on how the incident would make them feel.
Florence didn’t take lightly to this.
“Please don’t tell me how to feel. Ever!” Florence told one Twitter user.