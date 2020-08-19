TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe: I speak about my shooting to remind my attackers they failed

19 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Actress Florence Masebe opens up about a shooting attack, and hits back at haters.
Actress Florence Masebe opens up about a shooting attack, and hits back at haters.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

Veteran actress Florence Masebe hit back at tweeps telling her how to feel after she again opened up about being shot at more than 40 times.

Florence took to Twitter on the anniversary of the shooting this week to share her feelings about the significant event. She said she was celebrating her survival and counting her blessings.

“There will come a time when I no longer remember what happened to me on this day in 1999. The scars are a beautiful reminder of what did not happen. I did not die. I am here,” she said.

She said  she opened up about the shooting to remind her attackers that they had not got the better of her.

“I speak about my shooting on this day to remind the losers who wanted me dead that they failed and I’m still here. Still loud. Still me. Take that!”

According to reports at the time, Florence was shot outside her home in 1999 and was  allegedly on a hit list which included fellow Generations actor Sello Maake ka Ncube.

Although she was flooded with support from fans, there were one or two followers who weighed in on how the incident would make them feel.

Florence didn’t take lightly to this.

“Please don’t tell me how to feel. Ever!” Florence told one Twitter user.

Celebs react to #LockdownLevel2 with joy & caution: The level's relaxed, the virus hasn't!

Everyone is excited and hoping that people behave better this time around!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Florence Masebe reflects on how a 'difficult' actress missed her chance

Veteran actress Florence Masebe reflected on an encounter with a demanding actress.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Florence Masebe on Covid-19: People are dying yet others are partying, we're going to see flames

The star slams people living in oblivion as many others face real danger of Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X