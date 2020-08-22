LOL! L-Tido reflects on an ex calling him out at a gig, and it’s hilarious!

Bumping into your ex after a break up can be one of the most awkward moments of your life. Now imagine you are rapper L-Tido and your ex is in the crowd screaming at you to answer her calls.

L-Tido recently took to Twitter to recount the super cringe time a former girlfriend pitched up to one of his concerts after he ignored her for weeks.

“She showed up to my performance at the club. In between a song I hear someone scream 'Thato! Why you not answering my f***ing calls'," he said.

The dude had already been ghosting the poor woman and decided to carry on, ignoring the entire crowd until the show ended.