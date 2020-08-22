TshisaLIVE

LOL! L-Tido reflects on an ex calling him out at a gig, and it’s hilarious!

22 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Rapper L-Tido opens up about an ex calling him out during a concert.
Rapper L-Tido opens up about an ex calling him out during a concert.
Image: Via Instagram

Bumping into your ex after a break up can be one of the most awkward moments of your life. Now imagine you are rapper L-Tido and your ex is in the crowd screaming at you  to answer her calls.

L-Tido recently took to Twitter to recount the super cringe time a former girlfriend pitched up to one of his concerts after he ignored her for weeks.

“She showed up to my performance at the club. In between a song I hear someone scream 'Thato! Why you not answering my f***ing calls'," he said.

The dude had already been ghosting the poor woman and decided to carry on, ignoring the entire crowd until the show ended.

Fans lol’d with the artist, with some wanting to know what happened after that.

Others shared their own awkward stories with exes.

The City of Gold star has been vocal about relationships in the past, “warning” women against blessers and saying men are only interested in one thing.

“Ladies, if a guy wants to fly you out and you ain’t trying to smash, don’t take that flight. A n**** ain’t flying you out to play 30 Seconds,” he told fans in 2018.

Priddy Ugly on family life: 'Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots'

Rapper Priddy Ugly opens up about family life with Bontle Moloi and baby Afrika.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kwesta gets real about fatherhood: Khai’s first year was confusing AF

"My world is a mess. The future is under threat and I'm the happiest man alive ..."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Samthing Soweto and Zola collabs: here’s what you can expect from Cassper’s upcoming album

Cassper reveals what to expect in his forthcoming album, including Samthing Soweto and Zola collaborations
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo hits back at being labelled a ‘killer’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X