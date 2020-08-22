LOL! L-Tido reflects on an ex calling him out at a gig, and it’s hilarious!
Bumping into your ex after a break up can be one of the most awkward moments of your life. Now imagine you are rapper L-Tido and your ex is in the crowd screaming at you to answer her calls.
L-Tido recently took to Twitter to recount the super cringe time a former girlfriend pitched up to one of his concerts after he ignored her for weeks.
“She showed up to my performance at the club. In between a song I hear someone scream 'Thato! Why you not answering my f***ing calls'," he said.
The dude had already been ghosting the poor woman and decided to carry on, ignoring the entire crowd until the show ended.
Once broke up with this girl . I ignored her calls for weeks, she showed up to my performance at the club. In between a song I hear someone scream Thato!!! Why you not answering my fucking calls . Performed my whole set without speaking to the crowd. It was just track after track— 16 (@L_Tido) August 16, 2020
Fans lol’d with the artist, with some wanting to know what happened after that.
Others shared their own awkward stories with exes.
Carry on. What happened after... pic.twitter.com/nSQufdD996— Mthobeli Jileka (@Pro_Jileka) August 16, 2020
My dog is even waiting for the next chapter what happened after you walked out of the club.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/apLop61TNI— MODISE A Graduate G.O.A.T🐐 (@josephmodise247) August 16, 2020
I once broke up with this other 1, she added my girlfriend as a friend & started posting our old pics on social networks & pretend like they are recent. Yhooo that woman was crazy bra, she even went as far as faking her death ....— Katlego Maseng 🧠 (@KatlegoMaseng1) August 17, 2020
With me she threw stones on top of my roof. I tried sleeping but she was persistent and I had no choice but to wake up— Mo'Piet (@PietMolahloe) August 16, 2020
The City of Gold star has been vocal about relationships in the past, “warning” women against blessers and saying men are only interested in one thing.
“Ladies, if a guy wants to fly you out and you ain’t trying to smash, don’t take that flight. A n**** ain’t flying you out to play 30 Seconds,” he told fans in 2018.