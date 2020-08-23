TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira travels far to help fan in need

23 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
DJ Tira spread joy by helping a KwaZulu-Natal fan and her family.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

Small acts of kindness go far, especially when the kindness come from your idol. But big gestures? They make videos.

During the lockdown, many celebrities have given back to communities.

DJ Tira took to Twitter this week to help a fan and her family in a small town in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The star said a fan e-mailed his music label, Afrotainment, asking for help.

In a video titled “spread love", the DJ shared his journey to help the family in need.

The fan said her father suffered a stroke and has diabetes. He is disabled, causing financial difficulty for the family.

“As Afrotainment, we have hearts that are truly willing to give,” said DJ Tira

The artist and his crew bought groceries and a new wheelchair for the father. 

The video captured the joy the family experienced from this kind gesture.

In 2018, the star posted a video of himself with an artist from Durban who had lost both  hands.

“I bumped into this guy today at the Durban harbour. I have found myself a new friend. For the love of Durban, let's spread love and support on another,” said DJ Tira

