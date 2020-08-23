DJ Tira travels far to help fan in need

Small acts of kindness go far, especially when the kindness come from your idol. But big gestures? They make videos.

During the lockdown, many celebrities have given back to communities.

DJ Tira took to Twitter this week to help a fan and her family in a small town in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The star said a fan e-mailed his music label, Afrotainment, asking for help.

In a video titled “spread love", the DJ shared his journey to help the family in need.

The fan said her father suffered a stroke and has diabetes. He is disabled, causing financial difficulty for the family.