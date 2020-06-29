TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira hits back: Lazy people have big mouths. Always waiting for us to fail

29 June 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Tira doesn't have time for negative vibes.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

DJ Tira is not here for people who are waiting to watch him fail. 

The music producer, who is celebrating 21 years in the music game, made it loud and clear that "lazy people who have big mouths" are going to watch him succeed. 

Taking to Twitter, Tira sent a message to his haters, saying: "Lazy people have big mouths. Always waiting for us working hard to fail. Ninyile ke!!!"

With the number of years he's been in the industry, Tira has been shaking off the hate. 

In April, the music mogul was fuming after a tweep claimed the DJ was "faking" a televised set.

When confronted with evidence, the user apologised and said the camera view was misleading.

“These youngsters. I'm sure you don't even know how to connect this mixer. Now you making judgments from what you see. Tsek! You need to go to school and stop thinking DJing is an easy option to make a living,” Tira said at the time.

