LISTEN | Khanyi Mbau hit hard by the lockdown: It meant no income for the rest of the year

“It has affected me mentally, financially and spiritually. It has been such a challenging and difficult time for me. It has made things hard for me in terms of my career and with my gin. I couldn’t sell or advertise my alcohol. It meant no income for the rest of the year.”

She said she had seen many friends in the industry move back to their parents' home or with siblings, and some pleaded with their family to help them make ends meet and to keep food on the table.

It was a double whammy for Khanyi, who just two years ago started her own alcohol brand.

She said the gin is handcrafted, and everything from design to production, delivery and storage had to be paid for, even during the pandemic.

Khanyi hit back at the argument that SA may have a “drinking problem”.

“Of course we are going to have alcohol problems. Of course we are going to become alcoholics. Guys, we are stuck at home, doing nothing, and the only form of escape we have is alcohol. We are stuck inside these four walls, we are not working. The only thing you can do while watching a house party on TV is have a dop.

“I doubt South Africans have a drinking problem because we would have seen the signs a long time ago. The country was running perfectly fine before the lockdown. Now people are going overboard. We need to make sure people adhere to the rules and understand their choices impact other people and jobs. That is the conversation we should be having instead of discouraging people from having a drink”.

She suggested limiting the amount of booze a person could buy at one time, saying a gradual lifting of the ban was better than complete closure of the industry.

“I would rather get a few cents than nothing at all.”