DJ Fresh on Covid-19 ‘carnage’ in the entertainment industry

He said some may discount their struggles because they think the industry consists only of celebs and famous people who are behind the mic or camera.

“It’s easy to be flippant and nywere nywere on about sayings when in your mind, the arts consist of the 100 or so “famous” people you know. The majority of people in the arts are 'faceless', and as with most industries, are paid barely enough to live off, let alone to have savings.”

He said these people were “the engine of the arts, and sadly the worst paid”.

“I make friends with every bathroom cleaner in clubs, and I find myself saddened that they already have a thankless job, and now have zero income. Ditto the bar staff, waiters and car guards, etc.”

DJ Fresh also hit back at suggestions that those in the industry were ANC supporters and profited off politics.