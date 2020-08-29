Bonang hopes to inspire women during Women’s Month with music festival

Queen B Bonang Matheba is celebrating the month of women, for women and by women at the Nubian Music Festival to be livestreamed from Sun City this weekend.

Bonang has always been about female empowerment, and on Saturday she will host the festival featuring Lady Zamar, Sho Madjozi, Amanda Black, Judith Sephuma and Aus Tebza.

The concert will be the first live-steam music event produced through her production company.

Queen B said she was excited to produce such a big event from her home province.

She said the event was meant to inspire women to realise their dreams.

“This is an important month for women to be inspired and to realise their dreams. This livestream intends to do just that with some of the country’s and Africa’s greatest female artists in their music fields."