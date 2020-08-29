TshisaLIVE

Bonang hopes to inspire women during Women's Month with music festival

29 August 2020
Bonang will host a livestream of the Nubian Music Festival in honour of Women's Month.
Queen B Bonang Matheba is celebrating the month of women, for women and by women at the Nubian Music Festival to be livestreamed from Sun City this weekend.

Bonang has always been about female empowerment, and on Saturday she will host the festival featuring Lady Zamar, Sho Madjozi, Amanda Black, Judith Sephuma and Aus Tebza.

The concert will be the first live-steam music event produced through her production company.

Queen B said she was excited to produce such a big event from her home province.

She said the event was meant to inspire women to realise their dreams.

“This is an important month for women to be inspired and to realise their dreams. This livestream intends to do just that with some of the country’s and Africa’s greatest female artists in their music fields."

Earlier this year the influencer was in talks to launch an app to keep women safe called B-Safe.

In an interview with City Press, the star said she wanted a practical solution to the surge in violence against women.

“I know so many women who have been affected by this gender-based violence  in some way, shape or form. I have chosen not to simply respond vocally on social media, but rather to actively do something on the ground that can make a meaningful difference."

