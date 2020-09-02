TshisaLIVE

Moonchild slams people saying she 'lacks' brains because she’s body confident

02 September 2020 - 08:00
Moonchild showing off her booty has made some people assume she's "brainless".
Moonchild showing off her booty has made some people assume she's "brainless".
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild Sanelly has lashed out against claims that she "lacks intellect" just because she's body confident.  

She took to Twitter to slam those that want to equate her "lack" of clothing to a "lack of brains".

"It’s amazing that by owning ur body and being confident society attaches confidence with lack of brains! But qhubekani both insecure males and not so confident females," she said.

Moonchild added that it wasn't just men who made the assumption, but women were just as guilty. While engaging with her followers, the musician also slammed the idea that a woman could only embrace her sexiness for a man. 

"According to society - women are only allowed to be 'sexy' for the entertainment of men. You may only dress 'provocatively', twerk and show your ass, talk about sex etc. when it is in the interest of men," the tweet read.

The singer also added that she was disgusted that rapists even went as far as blaming the women for their "animalistic" acts.

"It’s ridiculous. I mean it’s sad because even a rapist will blame you for their animalistic act! Somehow they need to be shareholders of your body. Funny enough, even their idea of you won’t change their respect for you! So girl respect yourself," she said.

