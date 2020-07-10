Here's where Moonchild Sanelly plans to 'hibernate' once lockdown is done

We spoke to her to find out about some of her travelling experiences, as well as where she's planning on going once life is back to normal.

Where is the last destination you travelled to before the lockdown?

When the lockdown started, I had just landed from Australia and I was meant to go to the US and Brazil. I had literally just started with my international touring. For the first few months of 2020, I was meant to be doing collaborations with the international acts I love.

Where's the first place you're heading to once we're out of the lockdown?

I'm definitely taking a sho't left. The idea was that after doing my international stuff, I would come back and go on a camp where I create music for my album. I'd still love to have the camp and get all the producers I love, so we can hibernate and create music.

Tell us more about your life under lockdown.

To be honest, one beautiful thing has been the ability to be still and know you're not losing out by doing so. The difference would have been me saying “no” to some shows because I want to focus on the album, but now I don't have to say “no” because there are no shows. This means I can still focus on my album, it's a different plan altogether, but I still can.