AKA explains AKA TV 'delays': 'I’m busy moving things around'
AKA has apologised to fans for a delay in new AKA TV content, explaining that he is busy making some changes behind the scenes.
Since the launch of AKA’s app earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting on exclusive videos, behind the scenes insight and early music previews.
Though the star has delivered on his promise to his R50-a-month subscribers, fans are craving more and have been waiting on new content.
The Fela in Versace hitmaker acknowledged their complaints and apologised for the wait, saying that he is trying to improve the “all-round experience” for his fans.
He also assured his subscribers that he won't be charging them until he delivers.
“Apologies with the delay of new content on the #AKATV app. I’m busy moving some things around in terms of the business model and on the technical side for a better all-round experience.
“In the meantime, there will be no amount coming off your account. Thanks,” AKA wrote on Twitter this week.
Some fans were patient with the star, saying they can wait for when things are perfect.
Others, however, said that they were tired of waiting on the musician.
The project had a rocky start. AKA took to Twitter the day the app released to make his fans aware of the “technical difficulty” his team were experiencing
“Couple technical issues but please be patient, it’s day one. We’ll work hard to get everything 100% perfect,” he tweeted.