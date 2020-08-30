AKA on raising his daughter right — 'You are not a savage'

In a cautionary tale about the dangers of the internet, rapper AKA has taken to Twitter to share his confusion about daughter Kairo describing herself as “a savage”.

Children now don’t just have stuffed teddy bears and toy cars to play with, they also have the ever-expanding internet to explore.

The downsides to this are the dangers lurking behind the screen, and artist AKA couldn’t agree more.

After US artist Kanye West proposed a “Christian” version of TikTok for children, AKA shared a moment with Kairo that made him reflect on the influences on children.