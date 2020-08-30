TshisaLIVE

AKA on raising his daughter right — 'You are not a savage'

30 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
AKA opens up about raising Kairo in the age of social media.
AKA opens up about raising Kairo in the age of social media.
Image: AKA/Twitter

In a cautionary tale about the dangers of the internet, rapper AKA has taken to Twitter to share his confusion about daughter Kairo describing herself as “a savage”.

Children now don’t just have stuffed teddy bears and toy cars to play with, they also have the ever-expanding internet to explore.

The downsides to this are the dangers lurking behind the screen, and artist AKA couldn’t agree more.

After US artist Kanye West proposed a “Christian” version of TikTok for children, AKA shared a moment with Kairo that made him reflect on the influences on children.

AKA is a fiercely protective dad, and it shows.

When a tweep recently suggested that his rival Cassper Nyovest’s unborn son and Kairo will date in the future, the Fela in Versace hitmaker clapped back at the comments.

AKA: I am the greatest rapper in SA, dead or alive, and probs the best hip-hop producer too

Rapper AKA has many talents but it seems humility may not be one of them
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA hits back at criticism of his women's merch: 'Not long ago people were wearing pillows for dresses'

Is it even a day in SA if we don’t have an AKA controversy all over our TLs?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'This will be THE project of the year' - Here's what the streets think of AKA's new music

Ever since Touch My Blood, fans have BEEN waiting for AKA to release a new album for the groove, and this week the musician delivered with snippets ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This is white men benefiting off the back of a black man' - Rachel Kolisi on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee hits back at troll wanting to 'clean' him up: Wash yourself, start ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't help but dig Zodwa's advice & her bad English TshisaLIVE
  5. Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X