Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed

It seems actress Letoya Makhene is fed up with all the "questionable" comments and personal questions from strangers ever since she and businesswoman Lebogang Keswa went public about their romance.

Taking to social media, the Generations: The Legacy actress made a mini public announcement to all the men who flood her DMs, TL and comments section, asking her what was “so special” about Lebo that she's dating her instead of men.

After being flooded with such questions, Letoya decided to set them straight once and for all.

“Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please, and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe ... here’s my answer ... she's great in bed.”

Needless to say, the streets went wild!