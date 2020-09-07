Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed
It seems actress Letoya Makhene is fed up with all the "questionable" comments and personal questions from strangers ever since she and businesswoman Lebogang Keswa went public about their romance.
Taking to social media, the Generations: The Legacy actress made a mini public announcement to all the men who flood her DMs, TL and comments section, asking her what was “so special” about Lebo that she's dating her instead of men.
After being flooded with such questions, Letoya decided to set them straight once and for all.
“Let’s just get this out of the way once and for all please, and hopefully I won’t be asked this question again. To all the men who keep asking me why her? What do I see in her? Nywe nywe nywe ... here’s my answer ... she's great in bed.”
Needless to say, the streets went wild!
The actress and her lover have sung each other's praises on social media and have shared their same sex love with pride despite some of the homophobic comments they receive.
Over the weekend, the couple shared videos and pictures in Cape Town as they celebrated Letoya's birthday weekend.
They were living it up!
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Letoya said she dealt with the backlash through deep prayer.
“The backlash is something I prepared myself for spiritually, and is something God prepared me for. One of the messages that I went to bed with, the night before the article came out, was I literally had my God saying to me, 'peace be still'. When the message came in for me I knew exactly what I needed to do.”
It seems every now and then, she also claps back! Thatha moghel!