Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' challenge
The international stars both gave the SA muso a shoutout at the weekend
Fans are ready to give Janet Jackson a new South African name and a green ID book after the US megastar again showed her love for Master KG and Nomcebo's hit single Jerusalema at the weekend.
The star first posted about the song last week, sharing a video on Twitter of a young child dancing wildly to the track.
She returned to the platform on Sunday to post a video of men performing a choreographed dance to the song. She captioned it: “Happy Sunday you guys” and also tagged Master KG.
Happy Sunday u guys 🤗💃🏽🕺🏽💛#Jerusalema 🎧: @MasterKGsa pic.twitter.com/vZDgZzT7dN— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 6, 2020
It caught the attention of Chance The Rapper, who said he was keen to learn the dance that went with the song.
The SA muso was blown away at the first shoutout and again thanked Janet for the love.
Danki @JanetJackson Wanitwa Mos🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤🇿🇦 https://t.co/F04FndowqH— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 6, 2020
In fact, he thought it was time Janet and Chance tried the Jerusalema challenge themselves, and posted a video of themselves getting down to the song.
It will be Amazing To See You try and do The Dance @chancetherapper 🙏🙏🙏🔥💃🏻#JerusalemaDanceChallenge https://t.co/5nENSX6vt8— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 6, 2020
Jerusalema continues to dominate around the world, spawning dance challenges and recently reached number two on the Shazam Global Charts.
Last month the song reached more than 100 million streams on YouTube. It was also featured in an Instagram post by global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo last week, who is the most-followed person on the platform with 237 million followers.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in July, Master KG said he was blown away at how the song gets more and more popular with every passing day.
“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”