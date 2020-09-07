Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' challenge

Fans are ready to give Janet Jackson a new South African name and a green ID book after the US megastar again showed her love for Master KG and Nomcebo's hit single Jerusalema at the weekend.

The star first posted about the song last week, sharing a video on Twitter of a young child dancing wildly to the track.

She returned to the platform on Sunday to post a video of men performing a choreographed dance to the song. She captioned it: “Happy Sunday you guys” and also tagged Master KG.