Black Coffee: How do we forgive a generation that never apologised?

As SA continues to face a myriad of social issues which threatens to divide the nation, DJ Black Coffee has called for forgiveness and reconciliation.

The country has been up in arms this week after an advert from health and beauty retailer Clicks, which labelled African women's hair as dry and damaged and white women's hair as fine and flat went viral. The retailer removed the advert and apologised, but the EFF held protests at Clicks stores across the country on Monday.

Thousands vented their outrage and weighed in on the subsequent action from the EFF, while also casting the topic of race and racial bias firmly into the spotlight.

As arguments went back and forth on social media, Black Coffee weighed in on the state of post-apartheid SA, asking how a generation that never apologised could be forgiven.

“How do we forgive a generation than never apologised,” he asked, sparking a flurry of messages from fans.