WATCH | Mapaseka Koetle to men: 'Women are dying every day and all you do is gossip, sies!'

09 September 2020 - 15:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Pasi says men are the biggest gossipers
Image: Instagram/ Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong

Actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle has added her voice to the outrage over the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) that continues to increase, saying men need to rise up instead of "gossiping" about such incidents.

Pasi said even though women were known to be "gossipers", she felt men would rather talk about other people's' personal problems than rise up to make a difference. 

Many of her followers resonated with the star, sharing similar life experiences.

However, some men were offended by the video, saying Pasi was talking "nonsense"  Pasi didn't mince her words when she set one follower straight. 

“I’m sure you are the admin of your WhatsApp group,” said Pasi.

Shei is known for not holding back. Earlier this year, the star called out people who hide their Covid-19 status, saying we should consider the health of the people around us.

“I honestly don’t understand why some people keep quiet after testing positive. Bua, so people who have been in contact with you ba vaye ba lo test,” she said.

Men who gossip

