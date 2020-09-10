TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba featured in Charlamagne Tha God’s new Black Effect podcast

10 September 2020 - 13:00
Bonang Matheba (middle) has a podcast launching soon on Charlamagne Tha God's (left) network.
Bonang Matheba (middle) has a podcast launching soon on Charlamagne Tha God's (left) network.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Making impressive moves once more, SA media personality Bonang Matheba will feature on US radio personality Charlamagne Tha God's latest project with iHeartMedia the Black Effect Podcast Network.

Variety reported that the aim of the upcoming podcast series was to become the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to black listeners and voices in black culture.

And our very own Bonang will feature on one of the episodes, alongside many other influential people.

Your Girl B's episode is titled Untitled  and will be part of the podcast launch line up.

Bonang took to her Instagram Stories to say how honoured she was to be part of the project.

“Congratulations Charlamagne Tha God! So honoured to be part of this journey. Thank you for sharing your light ... To the top!” she said.

Screenshot via Bonang Matheba's Insta stories.
Screenshot via Bonang Matheba's Insta stories.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

The podcast series will include 18 episodes where Charlamagne will be in conversation with influential voices in black culture such as Checking In with Michelle Williams, Hot Happy Mess with Zuri Hall and Laugh and Learn with Flame Monroe (executively produced by Tiffany Haddish) among many other interesting American black voices.

Meanwhile, the B Force is losing their minds over on Twitter and congratulated Queen B on the boss moves.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LOL! Bonang jokes with fan who had breakfast with her cardboard cut-out

Bonang reacts to a fan “having breakfast” with a cardboard cut-out of the star
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

KUWTK is coming to an end, and the net can’t deal with it

There's heartbreak, joy for Kourtney and worry for the Kardashians who are 'dependent' on the reality show
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bonang hopes to inspire women during Women’s Month with music festival

Bonang Matheba to host livestream music festival featuring Sho Madjozi, Lady Zamar
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Nathi Mthethwa's response to Bonang on why he’s ‘annoying’ sparks outrage

The minister said Bonang was welcome to write to him about her concerns
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Sengadi calls out ‘rude’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for disrespecting Thuli ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Florence Masebe slams tribalism as KFC gets dragged for 'mocking Tsonga culture' TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X