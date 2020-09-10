Bonang Matheba featured in Charlamagne Tha God’s new Black Effect podcast
Making impressive moves once more, SA media personality Bonang Matheba will feature on US radio personality Charlamagne Tha God's latest project with iHeartMedia the Black Effect Podcast Network.
Variety reported that the aim of the upcoming podcast series was to become the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to black listeners and voices in black culture.
And our very own Bonang will feature on one of the episodes, alongside many other influential people.
Queen B stays slaying forever ⚡️🤞🏼 . Congratulations @bonang_m on your new BLACK EFFECT PODCAST with @iHeartRadio 🥺❤️ FROM SOUTH AHHH TO THE WORLD 🌎— Social Trends 🇿🇦™ (@SocialTrendsZA) September 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/FXVhzibMca
Your Girl B's episode is titled Untitled and will be part of the podcast launch line up.
Bonang took to her Instagram Stories to say how honoured she was to be part of the project.
“Congratulations Charlamagne Tha God! So honoured to be part of this journey. Thank you for sharing your light ... To the top!” she said.
The podcast series will include 18 episodes where Charlamagne will be in conversation with influential voices in black culture such as Checking In with Michelle Williams, Hot Happy Mess with Zuri Hall and Laugh and Learn with Flame Monroe (executively produced by Tiffany Haddish) among many other interesting American black voices.
Meanwhile, the B Force is losing their minds over on Twitter and congratulated Queen B on the boss moves.
Bonang is going to have a podcast and it’s pleasing me and my homegirls— Lindo (@Lindo_King) September 9, 2020
So @bonang_m is not done with us as a Nation.. Untitled podcast.. You should in the dictionary.. #Congratulations 🍾🍾 #MaCheri👑💞 pic.twitter.com/T6csaZwFEN— Sboniso_Peace (@Sboniso32270828) September 9, 2020
Bonang is launching her podcast with iHeartRadio. Well done to her.— ChillMonger (@_Choccie) September 9, 2020
S/O to @bonang_m for his partnership on a podcast with @cthagod new Black Effect Podcast Newtork. Keep representing queen.— #AnyMinuteNow (@thabiso_jay) September 9, 2020