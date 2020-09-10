Bonnie Mbuli slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over alleged EFF ‘harassment’ of a journalist
Actress Bonnie Mbuli has called out former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his comments on the alleged harassment of a female journalist at one of the party's nationwide protests against a "racist" Clicks hair advert.
A video of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana being pushed by EFF members in Cape Town during a protest outside a Clicks store went viral this week, sparking reaction and fierce debate on the party's alleged treatment of women.
The incident happened just hours after EFF members clashed with an eNCA cameraman outside Clicks in Goodwood, after EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente asked the channel's reporters to leave.
Mbuyiseni shared his opinion on the matter, saying that “merely touching her is not harassment”.
“They are telling her that she can be here, but was not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them. I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!” he claimed.
But they are telling her that she can be here, but not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 9, 2020
I really do not see harassment here. Merely Touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment! https://t.co/dzkglCGVcM
Bonnie was among those who disagreed with Mbuyiseni, calling his explanation “hogwash!”
She went on to share her thoughts on how the politician's comments reflect on the party.
From Mbuyiseni’s tweet, can we conclude that women in the EFF get “merely touched” by male party members on the regular ?— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 9, 2020
Because if according to him it’s appropriate in this situation, it’s appropriate anywhere and everywhere 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/rjYJ7wpPn6— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 9, 2020
The irony...so i ask if women get “merely touched” in the EFF, men come out in droves to attack me and defend the EFF, what are you defending if there’s nothing wrong with how they treated that journalist ! Mcim!!!— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 9, 2020
Many people called Bonnie out for dragging the party into her response, instead of focusing her anger on the person who uttered the statement.
Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo wrote: “No guys, this is an unfair conclusion to draw from one member’s tweet though.”
Bonnie responded by saying Mbuyseni's opinion carried a lot of weight.
“How is it unfair? He (Mbuyiseni) just publicly normalised and endorsed a woman being manhandled by his party members without consent, which begs the question, What happens when there are no cameras? He’s not just a member, his opinion has huge implications, he’s a prominent voice!” she said.
How is it unfair? he just publicly normalized and endorsed a woman being man-handled by his party members without consent, which begs the question...what happens when there are no cameras? He’s not just a member, his opinion has huge implications, he’s a prominent voice! https://t.co/64MLWcjdRw— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 9, 2020