Bonnie Mbuli slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over alleged EFF ‘harassment’ of a journalist

Actress Bonnie Mbuli has called out former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his comments on the alleged harassment of a female journalist at one of the party's nationwide protests against a "racist" Clicks hair advert.

A video of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana being pushed by EFF members in Cape Town during a protest outside a Clicks store went viral this week, sparking reaction and fierce debate on the party's alleged treatment of women.

The incident happened just hours after EFF members clashed with an eNCA cameraman outside Clicks in Goodwood, after EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente asked the channel's reporters to leave.

Mbuyiseni shared his opinion on the matter, saying that “merely touching her is not harassment”.

“They are telling her that she can be here, but was not allowed to talk to EFF members. It means she was trying to interview them. I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment!” he claimed.