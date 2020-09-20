TshisaLIVE

Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for her first-ever private 'dressing room'

Brenda Ngxoli is finally getting what she deserves: the star treatment.
Veteran actress Brenda Ngxoli has praised Ferguson films for giving her a private dressing room for the first time in her 15-year career in the entertainment industry.

Though Connie and Shona Ferguson's production company Ferguson Films has been shrouded in controversy over the past few years, those who are currently on set of their productions have praised the pair.

Brenda, who recently joined the cast of The Queen as Nomaprincess, was one of them and she shared a special milestone with fans this week on Instagram.

In her post, she said the Fergusons had given her the all-star treatment: with a private dressing room, real make-up, and her own gown.

“With more than 15 years in the industry, I can finally say I have my own dressing room. This is a first for me,” said the star.

Brenda has had a year full of incredible achievements.

After bagging the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama Series award at the Saftas for her role in iTemba, the star has kept winning.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Brenda spoke about her long-overdue win. 

“I have been in the industry for more than 15 years now. When I started I was barely 20 years old, I'm turning 40 this year. And every nomination — I'm sitting at about nine nominations — meant that I had worked extremely hard for something. So to go and then come back, and get not only a nomination but a win, was absolutely amazing for me,” said Brenda.

