Minnie Dlamini gushes over her hubby: 'I knew I wanted his babies'

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has gushed about her husband Quinton, telling her followers that she always knew that he would be the father of her children.

The star, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child, took to her social media this week to wish her hubby a happy anniversary, as the pair celebrated three years as a married couple.

Minnie made it known that she plans on giving Quinton more children when she explained that he knew from the get-go that he was the one she wanted children with.

“About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him, I knew I wanted his babies, lol,” she said.

The pregnant beauty reflected on her Cape Town wedding day, back in September 2017.

“It was raining, like it is today in Cape Town, and as I walked down the aisle, a ray of sunshine lit up my wedding like the perfect summer's day and a beautiful rainbow appeared and framed us at the altar. The symbol of God's promise, even in the darkest times. He always shows up for me. I thank Him for my life, my husband, my family and our new miracle. Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote.