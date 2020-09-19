TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini gushes over her hubby: 'I knew I wanted his babies'

“I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities,” Minnie explained.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 September 2020 - 16:00
Minnie Dlamini always knew she would have her hubby's babies.
Minnie Dlamini always knew she would have her hubby's babies.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has gushed about her husband Quinton, telling her followers that she always knew that he would be the father of her children.

The star, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child, took to her social media this week to wish her hubby a happy anniversary, as the pair celebrated three years as a married couple.

Minnie made it known that she plans on giving Quinton more children when she explained that he knew from the get-go that he was the one she wanted children with.

About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him, I knew I wanted his babies, lol,” she said.

The pregnant beauty reflected on her Cape Town wedding day, back in September 2017.

“It was raining, like it is today in Cape Town, and as I walked down the aisle, a ray of sunshine lit up my wedding like the perfect summer's day and a beautiful rainbow appeared and framed us at the altar. The symbol of God's promise, even in the darkest times. He always shows up for me. I thank Him for my life, my husband, my family and our new miracle. Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote.

Celebs and fans congratulate Minnie Dlamini on 'becoming Mama Jones'

Minnie Dlamini-Jones broke the news on social media, dressed in a traditional outfit and showing her baby bump.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Minnie and Quinton Jones kept their relationship a secret for two years before going public in 2016

Since they got hitched Minnie was plagued by pregnancy rumours. Each time sis looked like she picked up a bit of weight her fans started speculating whether she was pregnant.

She had to shut down the rumour mill a couple of times.

“Let’s trust in God’s timing for the arrival of my offspring. We also need to be cognisant of how insensitive it is to speculate about pregnancy. You don’t know my journey or what I’ve been through or go through. Let’s just think before we tweet please,” she tweeted back in 2019.

Looks like 2020 was the year she trusted God to bless her with a baby.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From Minnie Dlamini to Cassper Nyovest - here are five lockdown celeb pregnancies that took us by surprise

Here are five celebrities who have either announced pregnancies or given birth during the lockdown
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

#BecomingMamaJones: Minnie Dlamini confirms pregnancy with heartwarming post

Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mom.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying'

Minnie stayed dominating the trends list on Thursday
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Minnie Dlamini on proving naysayers wrong: Everyone expected me to last six months

Ten years later, sis is still here and still slaying!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thenjiwe slams Pep stores for selling brown dolls that 'don't look like us' TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’ TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Sis'Ouma's negativity towards Koloi has left 'Skeem Saam' fans mad AF TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by how Tumi lies and cheats like a pro! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X