BMWs, awards & boxing match: Inside Prince Kaybee and Naak MusiQ's twar

It seems like TL rabble-rouser Prince Kaybee didn’t rest this past weekend after his full-blown war with Anga Makhubalo, aka Naak MusiQ, and Twitter couldn’t resist joining in the shenanigans.

There are two things we trust musician Prince Kaybee to deliver on: Hits on the charts and Twitter clap backs for days.

Over the weekend, a fight between Kaybee and Naak MusiQ ensued after the Hosh hitmaker aired his views about German engineering.