BMWs, awards & boxing match: Inside Prince Kaybee and Naak MusiQ's twar
It seems like TL rabble-rouser Prince Kaybee didn’t rest this past weekend after his full-blown war with Anga Makhubalo, aka Naak MusiQ, and Twitter couldn’t resist joining in the shenanigans.
There are two things we trust musician Prince Kaybee to deliver on: Hits on the charts and Twitter clap backs for days.
Over the weekend, a fight between Kaybee and Naak MusiQ ensued after the Hosh hitmaker aired his views about German engineering.
BMW engineering is kak like kakmusiq... https://t.co/VS2R2PCrhc— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 19, 2020
*Ding, ding, ding* Round 1:
“BMW engineering is k*k like k*k musiq,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.
Naak MusiQ replied swiftly, and definitely was not happy with the way Kaybee rhymed his name. The star clapped back, addressing the matter at hand.
This coming from a guy who CAME TO ME and told me how much it would mean to him for me to be on his songs. TWICE 😅also youve been avoiding that race we once spoke about.lastly i dont know what you want to trend this time, but my boy, i will straight up f@&k you up.Enough twitter https://t.co/1BaQ75Zw3q— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) September 19, 2020
Round 2:
“This coming from a guy who CAME TO ME and told me how much it would mean to him for me to be on his songs. TWICE!
“I’m seriously sick of this. I’m honestly going to stuff you up. Uphaphiswa zezi awards for songs that were produced by other people and this new money of yours. I'll kick your a** dog!” replied Naak MusiQ.
🤣 You don’t want to do this, but since you started ur career before me but you have achieved less it was fitting at that time. 2ndly you wouldn’t dare race me, my cars are modified, yours are still stock. Lastly when you see me do what you need to do😅— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 19, 2020
If you think it ended there, get your popcorn out because the show's just about to get better! Prince Kaybee brought the heat, hitting back at his fellow artist.
Round 3:
“You don’t want to do this, but since you started your career before me but you have achieved less, it was fitting at that time. Second, you wouldn’t dare race me. My cars are modified, yours are still stock. Lastly when you see me do what you need to do,” said Kaybee.
Tweeps reacted to Prince Kaybee’s comments and the whole debacle, with many finding his reaction distasteful.
Here are a few thoughts from Twitter:
This is so childish Kabelo, get a grip on yourself please. https://t.co/9BX4guchc3— MmaKgaladi (@Ms_Lipstivk) September 20, 2020
Always remain humble,especially with your successes and achievements. https://t.co/3nrTHO3XPW— Mr L&M. (@OscarMagud) September 20, 2020
This guy is such a turn off😭😭😭 https://t.co/0wGvKGtEuO— Nozincwazi Mkhwanazi (@GhettoQueenZee) September 19, 2020
Princekaybee has too many haters cos he loves provoking https://t.co/9ZKLJ5M5p1— @bushirified zagallo (@ceo_cbd) September 19, 2020
Sometimes these fights get out of hand, but who doesn’t like piping hot tea?