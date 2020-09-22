TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
22 September 2020 - 15:00
Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about marriage.
Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about marriage.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

A year after cancelling her wedding at the 11th hour, Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about marriage and tying the knot again.

The star was meant to walk down the aisle in July last year, but called the wedding off just days before the ceremony, suggesting fame may have created a wedge between her and fiancé Ntobeko Linda.

Since then she has dated young businessman Vusi Ngubane, and has hinted at having relations with several other men.

Now she is happily single, and when asked this week about the chances of tying the knot again, Zodwa told fans she wants to do things her own way.

“For me, yes, but not because of a man,” she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after her marriage was called off, Zodwa said she still believed in love. 

She told Enhle Mbali on her Sincerely Yours talk show last year that she could get “any man” she wanted, and slammed a fan for trying to hook her up with a rich man who could look after her.

“I have a brain and hands to work for myself, Angiyona imbhungulu,” she wrote.

OPINION | Preference or paedophile: where does Zodwa Wabantu’s love for Ben 10s fall?

Zodwa Wabantu took to social media and proudly shouted: "I'm a paedophile ... I'm a predator, I eat children," - and somehow that's OK because she's ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

LOL! Sbu Noah denies he is Zodwa’s new man

"I don't know what I have done. It's not me."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa: 'Sometimes sex is just sex and has nothing to do with being in love'

Zodwa made it clear that she had no issues with people who attach certain labels to her because she's been changing boyfriends.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa's not here for new bae tips after Vusi speaks about their split

Zodwa is swiping left on dudes.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  3. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE
  4. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for her first-ever private 'dressing room' TshisaLIVE
  5. Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X