Zoleka Mandela gets real about her grief: 'I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying'

“I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 September 2020 - 14:00
Zoleka Mandela wants to get back into the swing of things after taking a social media hiatus.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Having recently come back from a social media hiatus after her mother Zindzi Mandela's death, author and activist Zoleka Mandela has opened up about the emotional toll grieving has taken on her.

Zindzi died at a Johannesburg hospital in July.  The cause of death has not been disclosed, even though her family confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Zoleka revealed that she's been dealing with a lot since Zindzi's death and that some days have left her feeling paralysed.

I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying on the inside and the outside, of feeling. Period. I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people,” Zoleka said.

However, the author also admitted that she's been seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and made some progress on pulling herself out of the emotional hole she's in.

“Today was better, I told myself that I’m going to start working out and I actually had enough energy to clean my apartment and do laundry. I think I’m back, plus I need to be back because I’ve gained 5.8kg eating my feelings all the time.”

Zoleka hopes to lose the weight she's gained from all the emotional eating she's done over the last few months and she wants to get her groove back.

The other day, when she was feeling up to sharing,  Zoleka said she was filled with gratitude for the support her fans, friends and family have showered her with during this time.

Read her gratitude post below:  

