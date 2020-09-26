Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life
Idols SA judge and media personality Unathi Nkayi opened up on Instagram about her weight loss journey, hoping to inspire women to "fetch their lives".
For many, the nlockdown and weight loss are two things that just don’t go together. Our #BodyGoals took a back seat, but there are motivational individuals who think it's possible to be that Instagram fitness baddy in spite of the pandemic.
In a #MotivationalMonday post this week, Unathi showed off her before and after weight loss pics. She also got real with her followers about achieving her body goals.
“I have so many conversations with many of you beautiful women. The underlying theme I frequently get while speaking to some of you is that you feel that you can’t reach your goal or that you don’t deserve it.
“How will you know if you don’t at least try? You often ask: ‘How do you do it?’ I literally had to fetch my life,” captioned Unathi.
In the past, the musician has been vocal about her weight loss journey. In an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele in 2017, the star shared that her goals to lose weight began when she nearly reached 100kg.
“Rock bottom was not the comments or the disrespectful women who just threw themselves at my man It was being two digits away from triple digits. I couldn't have that,” said Unathi.