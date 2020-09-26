Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life

Idols SA judge and media personality Unathi Nkayi opened up on Instagram about her weight loss journey, hoping to inspire women to "fetch their lives".

For many, the nlockdown and weight loss are two things that just don’t go together. Our #BodyGoals took a back seat, but there are motivational individuals who think it's possible to be that Instagram fitness baddy in spite of the pandemic.

In a #MotivationalMonday post this week, Unathi showed off her before and after weight loss pics. She also got real with her followers about achieving her body goals.