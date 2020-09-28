Babes Wodumo on five years in showbiz: 'I was pretty wild in my younger days'
After being in the world of showbiz for five years, gqom star Babes Wodumo says she has learnt some invaluable lessons along the way.
With the emergence of gqom over the past decade, who would have thought this Durban-grown genre would take the world by storm through artists like Distruction Boyz, Busiswa, and the self-proclaimed queen of the genre, Babes Wodumo.
I was pretty wild in my younger days and you don't have to do what I did. You don't have to make the mistakes I made. The future's in your hands now. And the world really is yours. It's been really hectic lately and I never got a chance to officially thank you'll formally. Dreams delayed are never Dreams denied. Fast forward 5 years later #GqomQueenGoesMultiPlatinum 👑👑🙏🙏😍
After the star’s first full-length album went platinum, Babes took to Instagram to reflect on her career ... the success and controversy.
The queen of gqom has had her ups and downs over the years: from giving us hit after hit to her complicated and drama-filled rollercoaster of a romance with musician and record label boss Mampintsha, the star has had an incredible career.
From Wololo to Idando Kazi, Halala Babes! We can't wait to hear more from you.