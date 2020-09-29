Nomcebo thanks her mom for being the inspiration behind her hit songs
While social media users have been fighting for singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode to get her due credit as Jerusalema continues to soar, the singer has focused on giving credit to the woman who is her inspiration and helps her write her hit songs.
People all over the world have connected with Master KG and Nomcebo's hit Jerusalema in different ways, and the common reaction from most people has been the hope and positive vibe they take from the song.
The singer and songwriter behind the lyrics and some great melodies let fans into where she drew her inspiration from.
“Dear mom, you are the reason I write soulful songs #XolaMoyawam #Jerusalema.”
Nomcebo has previously spoken out about how her mom's teachings have made her into the woman she is today. She's also said the consistent message of hope in her songs stems from her the values her mom has instilled in her.
Tweeps applauded Nomcebo for giving her mother flowers while she could still smell them, and among these was a message from veteran TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, who is based in the US.
"Love how you're acknowledging your mother. As I always say: 'When our children are happy, we are even happier.' Give your mom a big hug from me, from 10,000 miles away. We are proud of you girl!"
Nomcebo's latest single, Xola Moya Wam, followed the same hopeful trend and talks about how people need to forgive themselves for their failures and always lift themselves up to do well, as that is what their spirits seeks to do.
Below are the Jerusalema lyrics and the meaning in English which Nomcebo shared on her Instagram earlier this year to help the lovers of the song all over the world understand what they are singing.