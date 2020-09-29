Nomcebo thanks her mom for being the inspiration behind her hit songs

While social media users have been fighting for singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode to get her due credit as Jerusalema continues to soar, the singer has focused on giving credit to the woman who is her inspiration and helps her write her hit songs.

People all over the world have connected with Master KG and Nomcebo's hit Jerusalema in different ways, and the common reaction from most people has been the hope and positive vibe they take from the song.

The singer and songwriter behind the lyrics and some great melodies let fans into where she drew her inspiration from.

“Dear mom, you are the reason I write soulful songs #XolaMoyawam #Jerusalema.”