Sizwe Dhlomo takes his shot with Rihanna, and the streets are a mess
Social media was a mess on Monday after radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo's took his shot with US music mogul Rihanna.
Siz couldn't hold back his crush on Rihanna when she posted a snap of the new Fenty Skin line mini-sets, while wearing a lacy Savage X Fenty bra.
“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it,” she captioned the picture.
just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020
Sizwe used the opportunity to shooT his shot at the Diamonds hitmaker, even offering to “contribute more melanin”.
The attempt smoked the internet up, resulting in Sizwe deleting his posts.
In one of the deleted posts, Sizwe said Rihanna might see his posts since they are both verified. This after a Twitter used pointed that he was shooting an aimless shot.
“I’m telling you she will. She won’t respond but she’ll definitely see it. Verified tweets go into a different filtered timeline. You get the option available to you once your account gets verified,” he said.
Taking to the comment section, many users of the app had a field day trolling Sizwe and learning about the alleged “different filtered” timeline for verified accounts.
Here is a screenshot of some of the reactions:
Once your SA verified tweet crosses the border to the US, it doesn't get verified in the States. I know I am verified in Zim and you won't see that verification cause this tweet crosses borders.— Simni (@Simni89) September 28, 2020
Here I was thinking famous Sizwe could easily email Rihanna on some "hey its been a minute"— Kgaogelo Magolego (@ThisKg) September 28, 2020
Twitter kanti une VVIP section all this time pic.twitter.com/bNC2De0uIb— Sean (@Sean_Vus) September 28, 2020
Oh so that’s why celebs reply to each other and not peasants. Makes sense.— Vision (@Kaelomotaung) September 28, 2020
So Kahle Kahle uthi not all tweets are equal 😂😂😂😂— Simmy Roxstar (@Simphiwe_Mnyand) September 28, 2020