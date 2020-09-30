WATCH | Mohale defends himself after Twitter drags him for his latest acting gig

Mohale addressed the criticism in an interview on Trending SA.

“To be honest, in the beginning when people used to share their thoughts about what I do and where I go, it used to bother me and hurt me.

“Now about the Rhythm City gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must now not mean I shouldn't pursue any opportunity simply because people are going to say Somizi got them for me,” he said.

Mohale said he followed the normal procedures for casting auditions, which included sending a self-tape. He went on to slam people who said he got the role through special favours or that he was alone at the auditions.

Watch the full episode below: