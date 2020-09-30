TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mohale defends himself after Twitter drags him for his latest acting gig

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 September 2020 - 10:00
Mohale responded to being dragged for his latest acting gig on 'Rhythm City'.
Image: Mohale's Instagram

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's latest guest appearance role on e.tv's Rhythm City caused a stir on social media as tweeps questioned the merit of the aspiring actor and Somizi's husband scoring the gig. 

Mohale joins the soapie as Kudzon.

Tweeps went back and forth about whether it was Somizi's connections that got him the role, or if he aced his audition and earned the gig.

Mohale addressed the criticism in an interview on Trending SA.

“To be honest, in the beginning when people used to share their thoughts about what I do and where I go, it used to bother me and hurt me.

“Now about the Rhythm City gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must now not mean I shouldn't pursue any opportunity simply because people are going to say Somizi got them for me,” he said.

Mohale said he followed the normal procedures for casting auditions, which included sending a self-tape. He went on to slam people who said  he got the role through special favours or that he was alone at the auditions.

Watch the full episode below:

It seems Mohale can never truly win the full affection of people on social media as he receives backlash no matter what he does.

Recently, the aspiring actor was accused of “eating” Somizi's money and being financially dependent on Somizi. Trolls even went as far as to say he married the Idols SA judge for his money.

Meanwhile, the same people have ignored all the posts Mohale has shared about going to an acting coach and trying to perfect the acting craft.

The one thing that is consistent is the fact that Mohale manages to trend and dominate the TL whenever he does anything.

That's sounds like star power.

