‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage

Idols SA judge Somizi has hit back at criticism over a video of him greeting his “poor” friends, saying it was simply a joke.

The star went for a short bush break with his hubby Mohale earlier this week, and posed snaps and videos of their adventures.

In one of the videos posted to his Twitter account, the star can be seen climbing a treetop lounge and greeting a group of people below.

“Hello, poor people," he said, in a mock accent.