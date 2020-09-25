TshisaLIVE

‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
25 September 2020 - 09:00
Idols SA judge Somizi has hit back at criticism over a video of him greeting his “poor” friends, saying it was simply a joke.

The star went for a short bush break with his hubby Mohale earlier this week, and posed snaps and videos of their adventures.

In one of the videos posted to his Twitter account, the star can be seen climbing a treetop lounge and greeting a group of people below.

“Hello, poor people," he said, in a mock accent.

While many found the video funny, others lambasted the star for being “mean”, “degrading” and “rude”.

Somizi hit back, explaining that the group were friends and the comments were a joke.

“I hope you understand this was directed at my friends down there as a joke they would get. Thanks,” he told a follower.

When one follower said they were disappointed by Somizi's comments, he said the person needed to “heal”.

“Are you in that video? Are you one of my friends down there who are not offended by the joke? Why are you personalising this? Heal please. What and who you are has nothing to do with me.”

